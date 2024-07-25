Land of the rising banks
SummaryJapanese bank stocks have been on a roll and have more room to rise.
Japanese banks are on a roll. Rising interest rates and slimmer balance sheets could keep the winning streak going.
Japanese banks are on a roll. Rising interest rates and slimmer balance sheets could keep the winning streak going.
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.