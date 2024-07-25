Land of the rising banks

Japan’s gradual exit from its ultra-easy monetary policies has helped send Japanese banks into overdrive, with the Topix Banks index more than doubling in the past two years. The Bank of Japan in March raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years, ending its negative-rate regime. Another increase could be in the cards when the central bank meets next week.

While the Bank of Japan has been moving cautiously, expectations of tighter policies down the road have pushed up bond yields. Yields on Japan’s 10-year government bonds have increased 0.84 percentage point in the past two years to 1.06%. That rise could continue if the central bank starts to unwind its portfolio of 580 trillion yen, the equivalent of about $3.8 trillion, of Japanese government bonds. It would allow Japanese banks to reinvest their capital into higher-yielding assets. Bigger banks with large and stable deposit bases could in particular benefit.

Japan’s three megabanks—Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho—have all reported record profits for their fiscal years ended in March and are forecasting another record year. The weak yen has boosted the contribution of their overseas investments and businesses, but they also managed to earn better interest margins at home. The spread between lending and deposits for Mitsubishi UFJ, Japan’s largest lender, rose to 0.89% last quarter from 0.81% a year earlier for domestic loans.

Another boost to Japanese banks is the government’s continued push to improve corporate governance. For business-relations reasons, Japanese banks and companies own large portfolios of each others’ stocks. But they are starting to sell down such cross-shareholdings, with a nudge from the government. Toyota, for example, said this week it would buy back more than $5 billion of its shares owned by Japanese banks and insurers, including from Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui. Earlier this month, Honda announced a similar selldown by financial institutions.

Bloated balance sheets have dragged down returns: Japanese megabanks’ returns on average equity was only around 6.5% in the latest fiscal year, compared with 16% for JPMorgan Chase, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That helps explain why Japanese megabanks are trading at slightly below their tangible book values versus 2.2 times for the U.S. behemoth.

Is a discount to global peers justified? Probably, but if the Japanese banks can continue to ride the tailwind from the country’s rising interest rates while improving their own balance sheets, that gap has plenty of reason to narrow.

