Land of the rising banks

While the Bank of Japan has been moving cautiously, expectations of tighter policies down the road have pushed up bond yields. Yields on Japan’s 10-year government bonds have increased 0.84 percentage point in the past two years to 1.06%. That rise could continue if the central bank starts to unwind its portfolio of 580 trillion yen, the equivalent of about $3.8 trillion, of Japanese government bonds. It would allow Japanese banks to reinvest their capital into higher-yielding assets. Bigger banks with large and stable deposit bases could in particular benefit.