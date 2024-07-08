Large banks see deposit, credit slow down from March, smaller peers better off
Summary
- Seemingly disappointed with the provisional numbers, investors dumped HDFC Bank shares last Friday, which closed 4.55% down from its previous close
Mumbai: Two of India’s largest banks—HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda—reported sequential decline in loans and deposits in the June quarter of FY25, in what could be the beginning of a potential slowing down of the remarkable pace of business growth seen last fiscal. Banks define business as the aggregate of loans and deposits.