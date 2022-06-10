Large NBFCs well placed to meet RBI's latest provisioning norm: Crisil2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 09:02 AM IST
- Most large NBFCs follow Ind AS and have also significantly increased their provisioning buffer since March 2019
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines on category-wise standard asset provisioning announced on Monday are not expected to be onerous for most non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper layer as their provisioning is comfortably high, ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday.