Large NBFCs well placed to meet RBI's latest provisioning norm: Crisil

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer, CRISIL Ratings, “Most large NBFCs follow Ind AS and also had significantly increased their provisioning buffer since March 2019. Hence, they are well placed to meet the new RBI guidelines. The aggregate Gross Stage 1 and Gross Stage 2 provisioning maintained by leading NBFCs range from 1.4% to 3.9%. Similarly, for most housing finance companies, it ranges from 0.8% to 1.8%."