Industry
Largest MFI joins peers in flagging stress pockets
Summary
- Microfinance loans with repayments overdue between 31 and 180 days, the report said, increased to 2.1% of the overall book in March, up from 2% as of December, as per a Crif High Mark report.
Loan stress reared its head at CreditAccess Grameen in the June quarter, as India’s largest non-bank micro-lender joined some of its peers navigating a similar landscape.
