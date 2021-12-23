Last-leg capital infusion into banks may take shape in Q4

The budget for FY22 had allocated ₹20,000 crore for bank recapitalization, but a large part of it is yet to be disbursed. It is expected to be released in Q4. Allocations for bank recapitalization may not be a priority in the budget for FY23 and lenders may be encouraged to tap the markets as the government is of the opinion that the financial health of PSBs is showing signs of improvement and they are capable of raising funds from the market, the officials said.