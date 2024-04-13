Last-mile transmission a big hurdle to policy rate cut

The last mile of transmission, akin to the last mile of disinflation, seems to be the hardest for lenders as over 40% of system credit is not linked to the repo rate. Although loans linked to external benchmarks — mostly the repo rate — have been repriced, those linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), an internal benchmark, are lagging the rate hikes. While the external benchmark rate would change as the repo rate moves, the MCLR depends on the cost of deposits.