Latest FD rates of Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective from today: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:33 PM IST
The interest rates on domestic fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been revised by private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. For deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the general public can earn interest rates varying from 2.75% to 6.20%, while senior citizens can obtain rates ranging from 3.25% to 6.70%. For elderly customers. For deposits with periods between 390 days (12 months 24 days) and less than two years, Kotak Mahindra Bank now offers a maximum interest rate of 7.20% for non-senior citizens and 7.70% for elderly individuals. On March 20, 2023, the new rates will take effect, according to the bank's official website.