LazyPay forays into card segment with LazyCard — a prepaid payment instrument

According to the press release, "LazyCard’s ‘Booster’ feature is useful for thin-file borrowers to rebuild their credit score or establish their credit history. This feature enables users to get access to the card by setting up a fixed deposit with RBI-regulated SBM Bank India in a fully digitized two-minute app flow. ‘Booster’ feature allows users to get three benefits (1) Money security via fixed deposit, with higher interest rates than savings for boosting wealth (2) Cashbacks & offers on LazyCard that boosts the credit line (3) Improve credit score over time to strengthen their eligibility for future credit needs. As the user continues to transact using the card and build his creditworthiness, LazyPay will start unlocking the credit line. The user is then free to withdraw the deposit and continue enjoying access to enhanced credit and rewards on the card."