India’s traditional brokers are banking on a business they dominate to claw back the ground they ceded to digital rivals over the past decade: lending clients money for leveraged trading.
India’s legacy brokers bank on leveraged trading to claw back lost ground
SummaryBank-backed brokers are doubling down on margin trading facility, which allows investors to buy shares by paying only a part of the total value upfront, with the broker funding the rest at an interest cost. MTF book surged 42.9% in the year through January 2026 even as the markets turned volatile.
