Lenders asked to avoid risks: FM Sitharaman
Earlier this week, the central bank raised risk weights for consumer and NBFC loans to curb the surge in unsecured credit growth
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged lenders to exercise prudence while lending, reinforcing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) advice to adhere to core banking practices amid the push for digital transformation.
Next Story
₹998.20.09%
₹1,512.350.62%
₹922.60.1%
₹76.380.24%
₹559.10.15%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message