Lenders concerned about education loans as US tightens curbs on student visas
The banks' warnings come after the US government directed its embassies to stop scheduling new interviews for international student visas. Earlier, the US embassy in India cautioned students that skipping classes or leaving the program without informing authorities will lead to visa revocation.
US president Donald Trump administration’s tough stance on international student visas are worrying lenders, as they are seeing a sharp fall in the number of customers opting for education loans to study in America. Disbursal of loan amounts may also get impacted if visas are cancelled or delayed, the banks warned.