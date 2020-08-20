NEW DELHI: Banks and non-bank lenders have disbursed ₹1 trillion loan under the collateral-free emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for stressed micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in three months since the launch of the government guarantee-backed plan, finance ministry data showed.

The disbursal accounts for only a third of the target of ₹3 trillion credit guarantee set by the finance ministry as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package. The scheme is now valid only for a little over the next two months. Loans worth over ₹1.5 trillion have been sanctioned as of 18 August.

ECLGS was launched in May to help the poor and the small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis. The collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses.

Even as public sector banks lead sanctions and disbursal in the last few months, latest data show that private sector banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have also stepped up credit disbursal to be at par with state-owned banks. However, the average loan disbursement per account by private banks is much more than state-owned banks.

“Under the ECLGS, public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans of ₹76,044.44 crore, out of which ₹56,483.41 crore has already been disbursed. Whereas private sector banks have sanctioned loans of ₹74,715.02 crore, out of which ₹45,762.36 crore has already been disbursed. The top lenders under the scheme are State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Union Bank of India and HDFC Bank," an official statement said.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry had expanded the ambit of ECLGS to allow loans for larger micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and professionals to avail the scheme. In sync with the new definition of MSMEs, the government increased the annual turnover ceiling of companies that could avail loans under the scheme to ₹250 crore from ₹100 crore. The maximum amount of loans that can be availed under the scheme has also been increased to ₹10 crore from ₹5 crore.

The government also allowed individuals to avail ECLGS if they already had loans for business purposes, subject to condition that they fulfill eligibility criteria.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the expansion of the scheme to include individual loans for working capital purposes and larger MSMEs is likely to boost credit offtake by ₹1 trillion within the overall ceiling of ₹3 trillion for the scheme.

In a separate statement, the finance ministry said, as on 17 August, 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been sanctioned with credit limit of ₹1.02 trillion that will aid rural economy revival and accelerate agricultural growth.

In May, Sitharaman had announced measures to provide credit and relief to lockdown-hit farmers, including ₹2 trillion credit scheme to cover 25 million farmers who do not have KCCs.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via