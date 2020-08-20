Lenders disburse 1 trillion under ECLGS for stressed MSMEs in 3 months

Earlier this month, the finance ministry had expanded the ambit of ECLGS to allow loans for larger micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and professionals to avail the scheme. In sync with the new definition of MSMEs, the government increased the annual turnover ceiling of companies that could avail loans under the scheme to ₹250 crore from ₹100 crore. The maximum amount of loans that can be availed under the scheme has also been increased to ₹10 crore from ₹5 crore.