Lenders fear bad loans lurking underneath retail assets

Both Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) said 80% of their approved debt recasts are from the corporate sector and the rest from the retail segment. While Canara Bank has invoked one-time restructuring for loans worth ₹11,000 crore, the number is a tad lower at ₹9,500 crore for BoB. Private lender Axis Bank also said 0.8% of the corporate book is up for recast and only 0.3% of the retail book will see easier repayment terms on account of covid-19 distress.