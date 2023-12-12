Liquidity crunch: Banks fundraise via CDs to hit nine-month high in December

Amid liquidity constraints, Indian banks are increasingly relying on certificates of deposit (CDs) to meet short-term funding requirements, said a report by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, December is set to mark the highest issuance of certificates of deposit since March.

Banks raised around ₹76,200 crore through the sale of CDs in November, registering the highest amount for this financial year, said the report citing data from information provider Prime Database. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of December 11, lenders have raised funds totalling ₹51,500 crore.

In March, the banks had raised ₹1.10 lakh crore.

For the past few months, the banking system liquidity has remained in deficit, with November's deficit reaching the highest since April 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tax outflows and quarter-end cash requirement is expected to prompt banks to borrow more funds.

Despite the liquidity tightness, banks are reluctant to raise fixed deposit rates and instead prefer CDs.

The increase in certificates of deposit has found takers, as mutual funds, which have reduced their government bond purchases recently, are lapping up short-term papers, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report citing traders stated that though CD rates have risen, banks don't seem to be concerned, as they are attracting bulk funding.

Between April and August this year, lenders led by public sector banks issued CDs worth ₹2.62 trillion against ₹2.5 trillion in the same period last year.

CD issues rose from ₹25,813 crore in April to ₹72,785 crore in June, before moderating in July as liquidity turned surplus, and rose again in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, banks hailed the RBI monetary policy announcement.

The central bank left key policy rates unchanged for the fifth time in a row and underlined that there is no room for complacency in the fight against inflation till prices fall to the 4% target.

Banks had said that the slew of measures announced by the central bank are a clear affirmation that the economy is poised for a stable inflation and high growth regime with the possibility of growth breaching 7% for the third successive year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.