Lenders look to repay FD holders of ailing DHFL

“The legal counsel further discussed certain legal precedents with respect to distribution mechanism in other IBC cases and mentioned that Section 53 of the Code provides a base principle for the manner of distribution, but CoC in its commercial wisdom and discretion can provide for a different manner of distribution as long as the key legal principle of equity is not violated and other mandatory contents of Section 30 of the code are complied with," according to the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which was reviewed by Mint.