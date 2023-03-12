Lenders lower rates as home loan growth dips

“Although the correlation between the rates and mortgage growth has not been very strong in the past, our discussions with Andromeda (the largest direct selling agent) suggest that rate hikes coupled with rising property prices may have some impact on the pace of mortgage growth (which will be more visible post-March). Some large real estate players in metros and larger cities are offering subvention to reduce the interest burden on customers, but that may not be enough to completely offset the impact of the rate hike," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report on 10 March. Real estate players said the slowdown in the rate of home loan growth would translate into a slowdown in real estate demand with a lag of four months. So, one could get a clear picture only after the March quarter. That said, they said that the real impact of the rate hikes on real estate prices could be only 5-8% as most of the input cost increase has been absorbed by the developers. “Demand is pretty strong, but demand growth is coming down. There is no de-growth," Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock group, said. “Mortgage rates are one of the key factors for homebuyers and, if they have product offers, then it will help boost sales."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}