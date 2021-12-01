More trouble for Future Retail? Lenders weigh forensic audit

In its letter, Amazon cited correspondence by Future Retail’s audit committee to the board, flagging concerns. Mint has reviewed a copy of the audit committee’s letter. On 29 August 2020—the day Future Group announced its plan to sell assets to Reliance Industries Ltd for ₹24,713 crore—Future Retail’s audit committee wrote to the board regarding the need for a third-party audit into the accounts of Future Retail. The committee expressed concern that it could not ascertain the utilization of funds raised by the company, transfer of substantial amounts of money from Future Retail to Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL), and payments made towards security deposits for stores rather than creditors.

