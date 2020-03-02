Lenders must design digital tools for the masses, not just urban users

Bankers seem to have realized that they will need to invest in digital technology that cannot be measured in simple metrics or get distracted by the return on investment (ROI) debate if they are to stay ahead of competition.

Banks have also realized that digital products have to be made for the masses rather than for the urban, affluent customer if they don’t want to lose out to the tech companies foraying into the mass consumer transactions ecosystem.

This was the broad conclusion reached by participants during a panel discussion on “Digital Transformation: The Big Leap Ahead" at Mint’s Annual Banking Conclave on 24 February.

India’s banking and securities sector is expected to continue to invest in digital business, with spends estimated to touch $11 billion in 2020 itself, according to Gartner Inc.

For many years now, banks have been making significant investments in digital transformations. But they are also in a race with fintech firms that are targeting the same customer base and more through intuitive services. So how do banks really know if their investments in tech are indeed reaping any benefits? “Outcomes have to be measurable, otherwise it makes no sense to continue putting investments for a feel-good factor. There are quite a few metrics to measure how far digital investments are paying off. But there are areas which are difficult to measure and quite esoteric in terms of ROI; so we need to segregate direct and esoteric measures before going ahead," said Sharad Saxena, chief technology officer, Bank of Baroda.

S. Ganesh Kumar, executive director of Reserve Bank of India, noted that studies have found that the younger generation do not mind switching banks if they don’t have a good digital experience; so banks have no option but to digitize. “Remember that if it is an ecosystem that the Google and WhatsApps of the world want to participate in, where once only banks forayed traditionally, clearly there is an opportunity," said Kumar.

However bankers caution that while the sector is in a hurry to offer digital services, they shouldn’t forget who their end user is: the masses. “We have seen that smartphone penetration is about 30% in rural regions quite like it is in urban markets. They consume content and they need banking services in a way that they can understand like in regional languages but many also need help in navigating the process," said Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The message is clear: banks cannot design products keeping in mind only affluent urban users but have to also make products that everyone can use as easily as they access everything else online and specifically on mobile.

According to global research firm McKinsey’s 2019 Digital India report, India’s newly digitized sectors have the potential to create sizeable economic value by 2025. In financial services alone, the value created will increase to $170 billion, compared with about $130 billion till 2018. “All banks have seen cost saving of 50% to 66% on online transactions compared to physical transactions. Additionally, digital platforms give you scale and better customer experience which is a clear ROI,“ said Kartik Jain, executive director (digital bank), DBS Bank.

As Sudhir Tiwari, MD, Thoughtworks Technologies notes, "Digitization gives huge returns and reduces the cost to banks. The time frames to see the returns in digital transformation are too short now. The metrics will evolve and that is definitely a challenge for banks. Banks are up against players with very different metrics that they themselves invented.“

Renny Thomas, senior partner at consulting firm McKinsey Ltd, who also moderated the session, observed that: “Going digital at the core to streamline the solutions for customers as well as within the organisation is where the differentiation lies. The Indian banking landscape is fairly young, a lot of the core banking systems migration happened only over the last 15 years and the banks have successfully avoided being weighed down by legacy technology unlike western banks. But the question is whether enough is being done?" asks Thomas.

