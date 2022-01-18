Lenders raise rates as credit growth picks up

Experts said corporate credit growth is probably coming back to banks as corporate bond issuances have declined. Corporate bond issuances have fallen more than 25% to around ₹4.1 trillion in the nine months to December from a year earlier. According to State Bank of India’s chief economic adviser, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, this indicates that the reverse credit flow from banks to the bond market in FY21 is now on the wane as the deleveraging of corporates and substituting of high-cost debt with low-cost borrowings from the bond markets seems to have been largely completed.