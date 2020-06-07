Lenders red flag new home loans, put fresh disbursements on hold

MUMBAI : As the home loan market in India, comprising close to 50% of the retail loan segment, goes through a churn over the growing economic uncertainty, lenders are hitting the brakes on fresh disbursements of sanctioned facilities.

According to industry watchers, a growing number of banks and NBFCs are reappraising sanctioned loans, carefully vetting the financial condition of the borrower since the beginning of the lockdown in March this year.

Jorty M Chacko, executive director, IDBI Bank said that the bank is evaluating home loan disbursements to understand the repayment capacity of the borrowers under the changed scenario. “You see the risks associated with retail lending have undergone considerable shift owing to covid-19 and we have tightened the norms to take care of such risks. All home loan cases logged in prior to covid-19 but not sanctioned are re-logged in as per the new norms. We have restricted lending to some segments and suspended lending to some sectors," said Chacko.

The economic fallout of the pandemic has hit salaried and self-employed in equal measure, with a large section of such income groups seeing a rapid depletion in disposable income and repayment capacity. For instance, a ₹50 lakh home loan from State Bank of India (SBI), repayable in 20 years with an interest of 7.65% has an EMI of ₹40,739.

Recent data released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) showed India’s unemployment rate climbed to 27.1% in the week ended 3 May and about 121.5 million Indians were out of jobs in April.

According to a Mumbai-based public sector banker, the rechecking of documents in the wake of coronavirus is more prevalent for loans that have got in-principle sanctions through digital channels. These loans, the banker said, are getting stricter relooks before being disbursed.

“The point here is that if your take-home salary has been slashed, then our assessment of your home loan limit will also change. It will be difficult for the customer to repay large loans in that situation and we want to avoid getting into another bad debt trap," said the public sector banker.

Data showed that between 27 March and 24 April home loan growth has shrunk between by 0.6%, showed RBI data. Notably, the segment has been traditionally favoured by lenders because of the collateralised nature of the borrowing.

According to Jaxay Shah, chairman at real estate sector lobby body Credai, banks are asking for fresh documentation post the lockdown and have put on hold almost all home loans that they were processing, which in turn has impacted home sales. “Banks are rechecking the papers, asking people to bring in their payslips again," said Shah.

For SBI, where a majority of their borrowers are government employees, job losses are not a major concern yet, said a senior SBI banker. The SBI official said that however it is seeing a trend wherein borrowers are asking them to not disburse their sanctioned home loans because properties they booked are no longer being constructed.

“Disbursements have not begun in true sense as many borrowers have asked not disburse the sanctioned loans because they are not seeing progress in construction activity owing to the lockdown," the SBI official said.

The covid-19 lockdown, which began on 25 March is now in its fifth phase where the economy is gradually opening up. According to the CMIE data cited above, 17.8 million employees in the salaried class have also lost their jobs, apart from daily wagers in April.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via