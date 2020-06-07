Lenders red flag new home loans, put fresh disbursements on hold

Jorty M Chacko, executive director, IDBI Bank said that the bank is evaluating home loan disbursements to understand the repayment capacity of the borrowers under the changed scenario. “You see the risks associated with retail lending have undergone considerable shift owing to covid-19 and we have tightened the norms to take care of such risks. All home loan cases logged in prior to covid-19 but not sanctioned are re-logged in as per the new norms. We have restricted lending to some segments and suspended lending to some sectors," said Chacko.