MUMBAI : Bankers anticipate stronger credit growth in the coming quarters, hoping that pent-up demand built up over months of pandemic-induced lockdowns will drive spending on goods and services.

Their projections also ride on vaccine optimism although, to be sure, less than 5% of Indians have received both the jabs against covid till date—a far cry from the ‘critical mass’ that bankers hope to see.

While a lot depends on whether a third wave of the pandemic hits India and how it pans out, lenders are near certain a credit pickup is on the cards. However, demand for corporate loans is not expected to gain traction anytime soon—rather, it is retail loans that will be at the forefront of credit growth, they say.

View Full Image At a crossroad

In FY21, loans to industries were little changed, growing 0.4% to reach ₹29.2 trillion, whereas retail loans grew 10.2% to ₹28.1 trillion, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Our internal assessment is that if the third wave is not as bad as the second, credit growth will pick up. Consumers have been cooped up at home for the past few months, and we believe once the curbs are completely lifted, and the vaccination reaches a critical mass, they would look to spend and take loans to fulfil aspirations," said an executive director at a state-run bank.

India has so far inoculated 55.2 million individuals with two doses of covid vaccines. The number of shots reached a daily high of 9 million on 21 June, but this has now plateaued. On 26 June, the country administered 6.4 million doses, showed data on the CoWin dashboard.

Bankers said they have been able to weather the first and even the second covid wave with support from the central bank and the government. FY22, they said, will not be much different. For instance, in FY21, State Bank of India’s domestic credit book expanded 5.7% to ₹21.8 trillion. This was higher than the 4.9% non-food credit growth witnessed by the banking industry in the same period.

“The bank adjusted to the challenges posed by covid and is better positioned to tackle any subsequent wave. I am cautiously optimistic that the performance trajectory of FY21 will continue in FY22 as well," SBI chairman Dinesh Khara told shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting on 25 June.

While there is growing optimism about the future, things do not look rosy. Outstanding bank loans shrank in the first two months of the fiscal as credit push took a back-seat amid regional lockdowns.

Total non-food credit declined 0.8% between 9 April and 4 June to ₹107.5 trillion, RBI data showed. In absolute terms, this translates to a contraction of ₹86,000 crore. To be sure, outstanding non-food credit shrank to a greater extent last year, owing to the initial wave of the pandemic. Between 10 April and 5 June 2020, it had declined 1.13% or by ₹1.16 trillion. Bankers and economists have been saying that though the human cost has been substantial in the second wave, the economic impact has been better contained due to localized lockdowns.

Credit growth stood at 5.7% on 4 June, lower than the 6% seen on 21 May.

“This can be ascribed to risk aversion and regional lockdown imposed by states this year to curb the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic that started in April and continued in May," Care Ratings said in a note on 19 June.

Others believe that the slow pickup in credit is due to companies rapidly deleveraging by repaying high-cost loans through funds raised through bond issuances.

