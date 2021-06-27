Lenders see pickup in credit amid vax surge

Total non-food credit declined 0.8% between 9 April and 4 June to ₹107.5 trillion, RBI data showed. In absolute terms, this translates to a contraction of ₹86,000 crore. To be sure, outstanding non-food credit shrank to a greater extent last year, owing to the initial wave of the pandemic. Between 10 April and 5 June 2020, it had declined 1.13% or by ₹1.16 trillion. Bankers and economists have been saying that though the human cost has been substantial in the second wave, the economic impact has been better contained due to localized lockdowns.

