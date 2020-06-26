Lenders see small and medium businesses making a recovery soon

“In many of the banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), much of the portfolio has withstood the pressure. The post-moratorium scenario depends on how quickly the normalization happens," said C.S. Setty, managing director, State Bank of India. According to him, among MSMEs, some can boost production quickly, some might need loan recasts, and yet some others have existing problems, worsened by the covid-19 pandemic. There is no apocalypse ahead for MSMEs once the moratorium ends, he said.