Lenders see surge in home loan disbursals ahead of festivals

SBI is not alone in this rate-cutting spree in anticipation of the festive season. Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank slashed its mortgage rate to 6.5% for a limited period. Other banks have also joined the bandwagon by either tweaking interest rates or waiving processing fees. Punjab National Bank announced last week that it would offer home loans at 6.6%, while Bank of Baroda rates begin at 6.75%. HDFC said it would offer home loans starting at 6.7% during the festive period.