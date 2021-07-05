Lenders seek collateral-free edu loans’ inclusion in ECLGS

The banker cited above said that last year the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also allowed lenders to classify education loans of up to ₹20 lakh as priority sector lending. While there is incentive to lend to this sector, lenders are not too keen on loans below a certain threshold fearing delinquencies. Education loans of up to ₹4 lakh do not require any collateral, while education loans of up to ₹7.5 lakh can be obtained with collateral in the form of suitable third-party guarantee. However, education loans above ₹7.5 lakh require tangible collateral.