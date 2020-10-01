Lenders seek to tap into festive demand

Top lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) have rolled out cheaper loans, fee waivers and easier consumer loans ahead of the annual festive season, at a time when outstanding bank credit has shrunk 1.54% in the year so far.

In its festive offers unveiled on Wednesday, HDFC Bank said customers can avail of deals on all banking products ranging from loans to bank accounts. The bank will also offer a 50% discount on processing fees on auto loans, personal loans and business growth loans and zero processing fee on two-wheeler loans.

“Our partners include both the merchants and manufacturers. Everyone in the economy is hoping for a turnaround and some optimism," said Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank. Puri said that most industries have come back to pre-covid business levels.

“If you talk to the automobile, steel, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry and others, the growth is pretty good. Yes, there are some sectors that will take a little. We are confident about the future," said Puri.

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will offer attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services.

Some of these include home loans and balance transfer of home loans at interest rates beginning 6.9%, along with offers on car, two-wheeler and consumer durable loans.

“With this, we believe that our customers will get the best-in-class offers to celebrate their festivities, even while they are indoors or maintaining safe distancing," said Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank.

The outbreak of the covid-19 is expected to boost bad loans as the ability of people to repay loans has declined. However, some believe there is a gradual pickup in credit demand as things start to stabilize.

Credit bureau TransUnion Cibil said inquiry volumes for home loans, although still below January and February 2020, were back to the same levels seen during the same time last year in July and August.

“This could possibly be due to lenders completing the pending transactions that had been halted at the onset of covid-19, and consumers seeking to transfer their existing home loans to lenders offering better interest rates consequent to rate cuts announced by the regulator," it said in a report on 22 September.

India’s largest lender State Bank of India on 28 September announced a complete waiver in processing fees for all customers applying for car, gold, and personal loans through Yono, its mobile app. SBI also said it would waive processing fees on home loans in approved projects.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via