Large lenders have started setting aside money to cover against compound interest refunds for the March-August period they will need to make, even as the government remains non-committal on reimbursing them.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have set aside a total of ₹675 crore towards this, and other banks are expected to follow. This comes after the Supreme Court said last month that every borrower should be refunded the compound interest during the moratorium period, irrespective of the loan outstanding. This round of refund will be applicable to every borrower with loans above ₹2 crore, not part of the last round announced by the government in October. The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had written to the finance ministry soon after the court order last month and is now preparing a methodology to compute the refund.

State-owned lenders are expected to see higher refunds not only because they would have more corporate loan accounts, but also because of a policy they followed last year.

“Public sector banks are expected to set aside more in such provisions than their private counterparts for compound interest waiver. We believe the divergence is primarily because of the difference in approach these two sets of lenders took on repayment moratorium last year," said Saswata Guha, senior director for financial institutions at Fitch Ratings.

Guha explained that state-owned banks had an opt-out policy which meant everybody eligible was covered by it unless one specifically chose not to. This arguably led to them booking more compound interest on their books, which now has to be refunded, while the private banks, on the other hand, had used an opt-in policy, he said.

It is estimated that the waiver bill would be in the range of ₹7,000-7,500 crore. To be sure, the government did bear the waiver cost of ₹6,500 crore for borrowers of up to ₹2 crore in certain sectors announced last October.

While 37% of corporate loans and 75% of small business loans from public sector banks were under moratorium as on 31 August, for private banks, it was 23% and 63%, respectively.

The government had announced that retail and small business loans up to ₹2 crore will get the benefit of compound interest waiver during the moratorium period of March to August. The moratorium announced to help borrowers tide over the covid-induced crisis ended on 31 August. However, last month, the Supreme Court said that there is no rationale in the policy to limit the benefit of waiver only to loan categories of up to ₹2 crore and asked banks to waive compound interest in that period for all borrowers.

While the refund bill of ₹7,000-7,500 crore might seem minuscule in comparison to provisions banks have been making for bad loans, it is more than one-third of the FY22 capital infusion in public sector banks.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.