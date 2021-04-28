Lenders set aside provisions to cover interest refunds

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have set aside a total of ₹675 crore towards this, and other banks are expected to follow. This comes after the Supreme Court said last month that every borrower should be refunded the compound interest during the moratorium period, irrespective of the loan outstanding. This round of refund will be applicable to every borrower with loans above ₹2 crore, not part of the last round announced by the government in October. The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had written to the finance ministry soon after the court order last month and is now preparing a methodology to compute the refund.

