Lenders shift focus to gold loans as borrowers line up for cash

“We are getting new business also, and existing customers are also taking more. Moreover, gold price is high and customers need cashflow," Srinivasan said on the bank’s investor conference call on 15 July. Then there are others who do not want to miss the bus. Fino Payments Bank aims to double the value of its gold loan sourcing business in FY21. Since payments banks cannot lend, Fino is looking to partner banks and NBFCs to source gold loans on their behalf.