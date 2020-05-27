Lenders spot green shoots in retail credit as businesses reopen

“We have started seeing a little bit of traction. Old customers have approached for disbursement of sanctioned loans and some who had applied during the lockdown have also started getting (loans) disbursed wherever registration has opened up," said Renu Karnad, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC. “There is a lot of interest also in cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, as we see more people start filling up applications especially in the middle income and affordable housing segments," she added.