Lenders stare at 19,000 cr NPAs

However, only a handful of banks have indicated how much of their restructured loans are no longer under moratorium. For instance, at State Bank of India (SBI), half of the restructured book or ₹15,000 crore of loans has exited the moratorium, and some borrowers are repaying despite the availability of a moratorium. Cashflows of SBI’s borrowers would be somewhat better than the rest of the industry since a large chunk of its retail loans is to government employees who have not faced salary cuts like their private-sector peers during the pandemic.