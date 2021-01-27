Lenders test transactions on Libor successor SOFR

SBI has formed a committee to ensure a smooth transition from Libor to alternative reference rates. “A working group has been created, and a steering committee is overseeing the transition. We are also assessing the size of the total book to Libor. It is not just loans but derivatives, too, and not just assets but liabilities, too, where the bank has borrowed from others," said Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, deputy managing director (international banking group), SBI.

