Lenders tie up with fintechs  to  expand biz

Kochi-based Federal Bank, which has tied up with some fintech companies, plans to partner with more such firms. The bank has 1,272 branches, most of them in Kerala. In a recent interview, the bank’s chief executive, Shyam Srinivasan, said for about five years the bank’s incremental business growth from Kerala has been about 20%, with the rest of India contributing the remainder.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}