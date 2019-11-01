Mumbai: Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) are looking to file an intervention application against the High Court order restraining the housing financier from making payments to all creditors. Lenders fear that by stopping payment to banks in securitization deals done by DHFL, retail borrowers stand the risk of being classified as defaulters.

Securitization of home loans involves pooling together of individual loans and selling the right to receive future payments from borrowers to a third party which includes a bank or investor. The housing finance company in return receives a consideration much before the actual maturity of the original loan. Thereafter the HFC will continue to collect the interest and monthly payments on these loans on behalf of the acquirer of the loans and remit the same after retaining its portion in terms of the individual agreements.

In DHFL’s case, the Bombay High Court has issued an order restraining any payments to both secured and unsecured creditors after mutual funds like Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC) and Reliance AMC filed separate cases seeking to recover their dues. These mutual funds had moved the court after the housing finance company defaulted on the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) which they had subscribed to.

Following this, rating agency Icra on 15 October downgraded six securitized loan pools of DHFL. Icra had said the ongoing legal proceedings against DHFL might impact its ability to transfer the pool collections into the respective collection and payout (C&P) accounts of the rated transactions in a timely manner.

“While the company continues to collect the monthly installments from borrowers, it is not able to pay the banks, which would essentially result in the borrower being classified as a defaultor," said Rajkiran Rai G, managing director and chief executive officer, Union bank of India. “We have already had discussions with other lenders and we will be filing the intervention soon. We feel that AMCs have acted impulsively in their own selfish interest which has jeopardized the resolution process," he added.

According to lenders, DHFL had stopped new origination and opted for securitization at the height of the liquidity crisis which hit the non-banking finance companies last year. The DHFL’s annual report shows that in the six months leading to the end of March 2019, the company had securitized assets valued over ₹15,630 crore and repaid over ₹22,700 crore of liabilities.

As on 6 July, the company’s total debt stood at ₹83,873 crore, of which ₹38,342 crore was owed to banks and ₹45,061 crore to domestic bondholders.

While banks and NBFCs have signed the proposed resolution, some mutual funds have reservations signing it. The plan envisages conversion of debt into equity for lenders, giving them a 51% stake in the company. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has already given a go-ahead for mutual funds to sign inter-creditor agreements if they side-pocket their exposures.

Mutual fund side-pocketing helps separate risky assets from other investments and cash holdings. It ensures that money invested in a mutual fund liquid scheme, which is linked to stressed assets, gets locked, until the fund recovers the money from the company. Investors can redeem the rest of their money.

According to an Economic Times report, State Bank of India has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a one-time exception to the rule on segregation of assets that will allow mutual funds to be part of the resolution plan.