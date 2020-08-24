MUMBAI : Lenders are going slow on issuing fresh bank guarantees, anticipating a rise in counter-party risks in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, two senior bankers said requesting anonymity.

“Not only do banks have to ascertain if the delay (in project completion milestones) cited is because of the pandemic, we are also worried that the beneficiary will not acknowledge such delays even if they are genuine," said one of the bankers mentioned above.

“Once a guarantee is invoked, the borrower has to pay a higher interest on the guarantee, which then turns into a loan," said the banker. Bank guarantees are a widely used non-fund based credit instrument in which the liabilities of a borrower are met by the issuing bank in the event of non-fulfilment of an obligation. A beneficiary can invoke the guarantee if the borrower fails to meet the agreement terms.

At present, borrowers are charged a commission of 0.25-0.75% of the value of the guarantee per quarter. However, once a guarantee is invoked, it becomes a fund-based loan on which the borrower has to pay the prevailing interest rate, which is much higher than the quarterly commission. Bank guarantees have a range of applications in corporate finance, including performance guarantees for new projects, bid bond guarantees, and deferred payment guarantees.

Lenders are also conducting a more thorough due-diligence when issuing fresh guarantees, according to the banker quoted above. “The quality of capital is one of the things we are looking into. There have been instances of promoters using unsecured loans as capital in some projects but we are not issuing fresh guarantees unless convinced about the quality of capital," he said.

Total guarantees issued by banks stood at ₹11.42 trillion in FY19, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s report on the trend and progress of banking in India published in December 2019. Public sector banks issued 46% of the total bank guarantees, which are shown as part of the off-balance sheet exposure of banks, followed by private banks at 39%.

The second banker said that while there are problems at present, not many guarantees are being invoked as in many cases there is a force majeure clause in the contract. “If the beneficiary invokes the guarantee, the borrower can use the force majeure clause to stall the action. A clear picture is yet to emerge."

The intention of a force majeure clause is to save the borrower from the consequences of something over which he has no control and typically includes an act of God or natural disasters, war or war-like situations, labour unrest or strikes, and epidemics, according to a note by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in March.

The second banker said that they are trying to ascertain whether the beneficiaries are revising the contract period because of covid-19 and whether cost escalation is being factored into it.

“However, as bank guarantees stand at 10% or less for most banks, I feel lenders can handle it as soon as the covid-19 impact subsides," he said.

