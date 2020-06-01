Lenders weigh changes in ICA for speedy resolution

The second banker said that in large consortia with more than 20 lenders, it becomes difficult to get everyone on board. “We are fixing the voting as per the nature of the requirement. Suppose it is a simple NOC, the lead lender can be empowered to approve it without putting it to vote. Then, there will be certain requirements where we would need approval of 60% lenders by number and 75% by value," the second banker said.