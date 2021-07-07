Large financial institutions are wooing Indian vaccine makers to expand their lending base, driven by the promise of successful vaccine candidates and rising global demand for covid-19 jabs.

Earlier this week, officials from Exim Bank and the Japanese Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) met with executives of Indian vaccine developers to explore funding structures and assistance.

The meeting was attended by executives from companies such as Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Gennova, Zydus Cadila, Aurobindo Pharma and Wockhardt. This initiative is the beginning of a Quadrilateral Dialogue partnership, the strategic multilateral initiative between India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The idea of the meeting was to identify and plug funding gaps so that vaccine makers could scale up production once the experimental shots have successfully completed clinical trials, people who attended the meeting said.

India’s vaccination scheme currently has three vaccines—Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Russia’s Sputnik V. Moderna Inc.’s vaccine has also got regulator’s approval but has not been deployed. But there are at least seven more indigenous jabs that are in various stages of clinical development. These financial institutions have offered to lend upwards of $300 million each to vaccine companies to scale up their manufacturing, Mint has learnt.

Exim Bank will assess the eligibility, and the funding will be given by JBIC.

The discussions focused on the areas where JBIC can help fund companies, including how to sustain the investment put into the development of covid-19 vaccines “once the pandemic is over and the need for these vaccines are no longer around", said Uday Bhaskar, director-general of Pharmexcil, an organization representing pharma firms, that arranged the meeting.

“Companies also discussed the modalities of funding if Indian companies manufacture their vaccines outside India and look to export them."

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Partnership—a diplomatic dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia—has established joint funding mechanisms for covid-19 vaccines. Under this partnership, Indian pharma firm Biological E has received funding from US Development Finance Corp. (DFC).

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is “expected to provide concessional yen loans for the government of India to expand manufacturing for covid-19 vaccines for export", according to a US White House statement. In a statement issued in March, the White House said these loans will be provided with “a priority on producing vaccines that have received authorization from WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) or Stringent Regulatory Authorities. Japan is also expected to provide grants worth $41 million to support the purchase of vaccines and cold chain facilities."

In FY21, India exported vaccines, including those for covid-19, worth $883 million. Indian companies fulfil 65% of the WHO’s demand for DPT and BCG vaccines and supply 90% of measles vaccines worldwide, according to industry estimates.

“Given the sudden spurt in the demand of covid-19 vaccines for both India and overseas markets, Indian companies having the potential to manufacture covid vaccines have come forward and are putting all endeavours to ramp up the production in order to cater to the public need," said an email from Exim Bank that was sent to vaccine companies and reviewed by Mint.

Global financial institutions have offered funding to countries such as India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for the purchase of covid-19 vaccines. However, India has not yet availed of any funding from organizations such as the World Bank that has allotted nearly $2 billion for covid-19 vaccines.

The International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of World Bank, however, has financed Hyderabad- based Biological E to expand its covid-19 vaccine manufacturing.

