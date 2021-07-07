Lenders in talks with India’s vaccine makers to expand capacity

India’s vaccination scheme currently has three vaccines—Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Russia’s Sputnik V. Moderna Inc.’s vaccine has also got regulator’s approval but has not been deployed. But there are at least seven more indigenous jabs that are in various stages of clinical development. These financial institutions have offered to lend upwards of $300 million each to vaccine companies to scale up their manufacturing, Mint has learnt.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}