Lending is going to be dramatically different in three years time as it will be increasingly data driven with intense competition from digital platforms, said Saurabh Tripathi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG at 14th Mint Annual Banking Conclave

Speaking on the future of banking in India, Tripathi said, a significant share of customer interactions for lending will shift to digital platforms where customer traffic is there. And we will see more context-specific and low-ticket loans.

“Aggregators and open credit enablement networks (OCENs) are the two big things that can disrupt the banking industry in a massive way after UPI," he further added.

OCENs are a set of open standards that can be used to facilitate the various aspects of the lending. It basically creates a platform for collaboration and partnerships between lenders and digital platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!