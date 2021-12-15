Lending will undergo dramatic transformation in 3 years: BCG's Saurabh Tripathi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Further, a significant share of customer interactions for lending will shift to digital platforms where customer traffic is there. And we will see more context-specific and low-ticket loans, Tripathi said.
Lending is going to be dramatically different in three years time as it will be increasingly data driven with intense competition from digital platforms, said Saurabh Tripathi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG at 14th Mint Annual Banking Conclave
Speaking on the future of banking in India, Tripathi said, a significant share of customer interactions for lending will shift to digital platforms where customer traffic is there. And we will see more context-specific and low-ticket loans.
OCENs are a set of open standards that can be used to facilitate the various aspects of the lending. It basically creates a platform for collaboration and partnerships between lenders and digital platforms.
