Lessons from the Fed’s $3 trillion money printing

The highest increase in the money printed happened during the weeks ending 25 March and 1 April, when the assets of the Fed went up by 12.6% and 10.6%, respectively. Not surprisingly, on 23 March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, America’s most popular stock market index was at 18,592 points, the lowest it has been in the last one year. Since then it has rallied close to 39%. The explanation for this lies in the fact that a portion of the easy money created by the Fed to supposedly drive down interest rates found its way into the stock market in America and across large parts of the world, including India.