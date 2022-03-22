‘Let banks decide on haircut, valuation of insolvent firms’

Value realized by lenders in bankruptcy resolution has been a subject of intense debate. While the Parliamentary panel raised concerns over haircuts, data from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), showed a different picture. Although the number of entities referred to the NCLT were more than those that could stitch together a revival plan under the IBC regime, in terms of asset value, 73% of the over ₹2 trillion involved in the cases were recovered till December 2021.