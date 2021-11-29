LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in Kotak Bank to 9.99%

“We wish to inform you that Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("Bank") has received an intimation from Life Insurance Corporation of India ("LIC") stating that the Reserve Bank of India had granted its approval to UC, for increasing its holding in the Bank up to 9.99% of the paid up equity share capital of Bank, subject to compliance with the provisions of the Master Direction on "Prior approval for acquisition of shares or voting rights in private sector banks dated November 19, 2015 and Master Direction on 'Ownership in private sector banks' dated May 12, 2016, provisions of the applicable regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and any other guidelines/regulations and statutes, as applicable. The approval is valid for a period of one year," said the notice.