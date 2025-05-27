LIC to decide on health insurer stake purchase in 2-3 months
SummaryThe discussion is almost at a final stage and the company will go to our board, and the board will take a call very soon, says MD Siddhartha Mohanty
Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India’s board will decide on the proposed stake purchase in a health insurer in the next two to three months.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story