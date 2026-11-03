LIC Housing Finance recovers ₹553 crore from retail portfolio in Q2, targets 14-15% growth in disbursements

NEW DELHI: LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) recovered ₹553 crore from its retail portfolio during the September quarter, while another ₹84 crore was recovered from written-off accounts as the lender stepped up efforts to improve asset quality and bring its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio down to 1.9% by the end of FY27.
Managing director and chief executive officer Sandeep Kumar said some large-ticket cases were also in the pipeline for resolution in the December and March quarters, which could support the company's bottom line.