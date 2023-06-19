After american regulators seized control of a collapsing Silicon Valley Bank (svb), the fallout felt unpleasantly familiar. The biggest bank failure since 2008 was swiftly followed by others. Signature Bank fell two days later. Another week and fleeing investors had forced Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old Swiss bank, into a hasty tie-up with its rival ubs. Fifteen years ago a cascade of such failures prompted a global credit crunch, as financial institutions drastically tightened lending standards in an attempt to protect themselves, which was followed by the worst downturn in generations. Was a repeat under way?